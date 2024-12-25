Four MVPs are better than one—or at least that’s the hope for New York Yankees fans following Juan Soto‘s move to the New York Mets. His departure created a void, but it also presented an opportunity for the Yankees to strengthen their roster with proven talent ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

General Manager Brian Cashman has been proactive, finalizing several key signings while keeping the door open for additional moves. With these acquisitions, the Yankees are strategically crafting a game plan to contend for the championship. However, head coach Aaron Boone faces the challenge of reconfiguring his lineup to maximize the new talent without Soto.

One major advantage heading into the new season is the Yankees’ collection of MVP-caliber players. The roster now boasts four former MLB MVPs, some of whom were already integral to the team last season. Others, however, were added to fulfill Cashman’s vision of a dominant lineup after their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

Among the latest acquisitions are Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt, two MVPs who join the ranks of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. These players, acquired through savvy deals at reasonable costs, bring immense value and experience. With this quartet of MVPs, the Yankees are poised to make a strong statement in the 2025 MLB season, signaling their intent to move past the Soto era.

Aaron Judge #99 and Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees congratulate each other after the yankees defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 to win Game Four of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Four MVPs in the Yankees: A closer look

The New York Yankees, the winningest franchise in MLB history, are determined to bring a World Series title back to New York after a 15-year drought. With a roster boasting four former MVPs, their 2025 campaign has the potential to excite fans and deliver on their lofty expectations. After falling short last season, the additions of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt add new dimensions to Aaron Boone’s plans.

How did the Yankees’ MVPs perform last season?

Aaron Judge: The 2024 MLB Regular Season MVP had an outstanding year, playing 158 games with 122 runs, 180 hits, and 58 home runs. In the playoffs, Judge appeared 64 times, contributing 8 runs, 9 hits, and 3 home runs.

The 2024 MLB Regular Season MVP had an outstanding year, playing 158 games with 122 runs, 180 hits, and 58 home runs. In the playoffs, Judge appeared 64 times, contributing 8 runs, 9 hits, and 3 home runs. Paul Goldschmidt: The 2022 MVP experienced a slight dip in form last season, finishing with a .245 batting average and a .716 OPS, below his usual standards.

The 2022 MVP experienced a slight dip in form last season, finishing with a .245 batting average and a .716 OPS, below his usual standards. Cody Bellinger: The 2019 MVP showed flashes of his former self, playing 130 games with 137 hits, 72 runs, and 18 home runs, though it was not his best season statistically.

The 2019 MVP showed flashes of his former self, playing 130 games with 137 hits, 72 runs, and 18 home runs, though it was not his best season statistically. Giancarlo Stanton: The 2017 MVP delivered in the playoffs, where he hit 7 home runs in 15 hits. During the regular season, he managed 27 home runs on 97 hits, playing a pivotal role when it mattered most.

The projected Yankees lineup for 2025

With their four MVPs anchoring the roster, the New York Yankees are primed for a strong 2025 MLB season. Aaron Boone faces the challenge of assembling a lineup that maximizes this talent and ensures the team makes a deep playoff run. Here’s a look at the potential starting lineup for the upcoming season:

Projected Yankees Lineup:

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Cody Bellinger, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Austin Wells, C

Jasson Dominguez, LF

Anthony Volpe, SS

Oswaldo Cabrera/Oswald Peraza/DJ LeMahieu, 3B

