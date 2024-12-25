MLB News: Boston Red Sox clarify details of rumored Japanese star signing

Boston Red Sox management has made some notable additions in the offseason, but is still keeping an eye on the status of an international star for the next MLB. With the intensity of the names being bandied about, the ambition to put together a strong team is getting stronger.

The Red Sox have made a high-profile signing, bringing in Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. They also signed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler to a big contract. However, the situation of a Japanese star is keeping the Boston franchise on edge.

The player in question is Roki Sasaki, the 23-year-old pitcher who is wanted by just about every team in the league. The Red Sox are another organization that has had their eye on him, along with center fielder Jarren Duran. Sasaki was released by the Chiba Lotte Marines as an MLB free agent a few days ago.

Red Sox provide update on Sasaki negotiations

Although Boston was one of the teams that admitted interest in Sasaki, the latest information on the subject is that the Red Sox have not confirmed a meeting for the Japanese player, according to the Boston Globe.

Roki Sasaki #14 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning against Team Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

“At this point, we don’t have a meeting scheduled, but I don’t know if that’s final,” Red Sox manager Craig Breslow concluded. “Obviously, we’ve been engaged and would like the opportunity to be involved in the process, and we look forward to the opportunity to do that,” the Boston franchise executive said.

How many teams did Sasaki meet with?

Sasaki’s future in the MLB is still up in the air. So far, the Japanese star has met with the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers. He is expected to sign with a team between now and the start of the international signing period on January 15.