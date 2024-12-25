Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin takes big shot at Russell Wilson and Steelers after loss to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

In a fiery post-game response, Mike Tomlin didn't hold back, calling out both Russell Wilson and his own Steelers squad following a crushing 29-10 defeat to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going through the toughest moment of the season with a three-game losing streak. In what seemed like a great opportunity for redemption, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them 29-10.

Patrick Mahomes had a spectacular day, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. As in the games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh defense had no answer.

Now, as the Steelers are no longer considered Super Bowl contenders, Tomlin expressed complete disappointment in the performance of his players on such a big stage like Christmas Day.

Did the Steelers lose today against Chiefs?

The Steelers suffered a devastating 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and at the end of the game, Mike Tomlin took a shot at his players after so many mistakes on both offense and defense.

“You’ve got to score more than ten points against an outfit like that. You can look it from a lot of angles. The bottom line is junior varsity is not good enough. We got to own that. We’re not going to continue to do the same things and hope for a different result. That doesn’t seem sharp to me. We’re going to take a hard look at this. We’re not performing at the level that we would like. We regressed in terms of our turnover culture and maintaining possession of the ball. So, the results are what they are. We’ll stay down and keep working.”

NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

