Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are going through the toughest moment of the season with a three-game losing streak. In what seemed like a great opportunity for redemption, the Kansas City Chiefs dominated them 29-10.

Patrick Mahomes had a spectacular day, throwing for 320 yards and three touchdowns. As in the games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh defense had no answer.

Now, as the Steelers are no longer considered Super Bowl contenders, Tomlin expressed complete disappointment in the performance of his players on such a big stage like Christmas Day.

Did the Steelers lose today against Chiefs?

The Steelers suffered a devastating 29-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and at the end of the game, Mike Tomlin took a shot at his players after so many mistakes on both offense and defense.

“You’ve got to score more than ten points against an outfit like that. You can look it from a lot of angles. The bottom line is junior varsity is not good enough. We got to own that. We’re not going to continue to do the same things and hope for a different result. That doesn’t seem sharp to me. We’re going to take a hard look at this. We’re not performing at the level that we would like. We regressed in terms of our turnover culture and maintaining possession of the ball. So, the results are what they are. We’ll stay down and keep working.”

