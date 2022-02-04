Keith Thurman will return to the ring this Saturday, February 5 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, against Mario Barrios. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for Boxing Fight 2022

After almost three years of inactivity, the former WBA welterweight champion, Keith Thurman will fight again, and his rival will be another ex-champion (albeit super lightweight): Mario Barrios. Here you can find everything you need to know about this 2022 bout, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free.

It has been 2 years and 6 months for Keith Thurman since his last fight. On that occasion (July 2019) he lost by split decision against the legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao. The record of the fighter born in Clearwater, Florida, United States is 29 fights won (22 by KO), 1 lost and 1 no contest.

His rival will be another former champion, although in the lightweight category: the Texan (with Mexican origins) Mario "El Azteca" Barrios, who has lost his last fight by TKO on June 26, 2021 against one of the best boxers today, Gervonta Davis. His professional record is 27 wins (17 by KO), 1 loss and 0 draws.

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Storylines

It will be interesting in this fight to see in what condition is the former welterweight champion Keith Thurman, especially with future fights in mind. It is possible that such a long inactivity has consequences in the way he moves in the ring. Instead, Mario Barrios fought only 6 months ago. We will also have to be attentive to possible exchanges since both have a good KO percentage, so it would not be strange for the fight to end this way.

How to watch or live stream Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios in the US

The return of Keith Thurman (after being inactive for 2 years and 6 months) against Mario "El Azteca" Barrios will be broadcast only on PPV. In the United States it can only be watched through Fox Sports PPV.

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have already revealed their favorite for this fight. According to DraftKings, Keith Thurman is the favorite to win this fight with -195 odds, compared to +160 odds for Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.

DraftKings Keith Thurman -195 Mario Barrios +160

*Odds via DraftKings