After almost three years of inactivity, the former WBA welterweight champion, Keith Thurman will fight again, and his rival will be another ex-champion (albeit super lightweight): Mario Barrios. Here you can find everything you need to know about this 2022 bout, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free.
It has been 2 years and 6 months for Keith Thurman since his last fight. On that occasion (July 2019) he lost by split decision against the legend Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao. The record of the fighter born in Clearwater, Florida, United States is 29 fights won (22 by KO), 1 lost and 1 no contest.
His rival will be another former champion, although in the lightweight category: the Texan (with Mexican origins) Mario "El Azteca" Barrios, who has lost his last fight by TKO on June 26, 2021 against one of the best boxers today, Gervonta Davis. His professional record is 27 wins (17 by KO), 1 loss and 0 draws.
Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Match Information
Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Time: 9:00 PM (ET)
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Time by State in the US
ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM
Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Storylines
It will be interesting in this fight to see in what condition is the former welterweight champion Keith Thurman, especially with future fights in mind. It is possible that such a long inactivity has consequences in the way he moves in the ring. Instead, Mario Barrios fought only 6 months ago. We will also have to be attentive to possible exchanges since both have a good KO percentage, so it would not be strange for the fight to end this way.
How to watch or live stream Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios in the US
The return of Keith Thurman (after being inactive for 2 years and 6 months) against Mario "El Azteca" Barrios will be broadcast only on PPV. In the United States it can only be watched through Fox Sports PPV.
Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios: Predictions and Odds
Oddsmakers have already revealed their favorite for this fight. According to DraftKings, Keith Thurman is the favorite to win this fight with -195 odds, compared to +160 odds for Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.
|DraftKings
|Keith Thurman
|-195
|Mario Barrios
|+160
*Odds via DraftKings