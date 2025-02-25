Lamont Roach’s bold 10-word challenge to Gervonta Davis ahead of showdown

Lamont Roach is stepping into the ring on March 1 with unwavering confidence as he prepares to face Gervonta Davis. Moving up from the super featherweight division to challenge Davis at lightweight, Roach believes his mentality sets him apart from Davis’ previous opponents. In an interview with Sean Zittel, Roach even suggested that their fight has the potential to be the “Fight of the Year.”

The biggest question surrounding this matchup is how Roach, who holds a record of 30-0 with 28 knockouts, plans to not only survive Davis’ devastating power but also secure a victory. Davis, known for his knockout ability, poses a significant threat, especially with the added weight difference. However, Roach remains unfazed, emphasizing that confidence and preparation will be his keys to success.

“It’s all about confidence,” Roach said. “It’s all about what you set out to do. It’s about how hard you work. It’s about being able to know that you’ve got what it takes to do what you’re about to do. And I think a lot of opponents that [Tank] has been in there with lacked that. I think the only person that didn’t was probably Pitbull [Isaac Cruz], but skill-wise, he was limited.”

Roach’s confidence and critique of Davis’ opponents

Critics of Davis often point to his choice of opponents, arguing that many have failed to truly test his skills. Roach agrees, noting that many of Davis’ rivals have been intimidated by his power. For example, Ryan Garcia started aggressively but shifted his strategy after being knocked down by Davis in the second round. Similarly, Isaac Cruz’s performance against José Valenzuela highlighted the limitations Roach mentioned.

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (R) punches Frank Martin against the ropes during the eight round of a title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis retained his title with an eighth-round knockout. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

However, there’s also the possibility that Davis is simply too skilled, and Roach could become another victim of his power. Despite this, Roach shows no fear. When asked if he believes his chin can withstand Davis’ power for 12 rounds, Roach responded with conviction: “Yes, for sure. We are going to find out! But yes, for sure, 100 percent. For a fact.”

Can Roach Pull Off the Upset?

Roach’s confidence stems from his belief in his skills and mental toughness. “I’m a dog.I’ve got the skillset of a master-class boxer. […] My mental is on 1000. I can’t be mentally broken, I can’t be physically broken. He’s going to have to get me to beat me,” Roach challenged.

Roach presents himself as a well-rounded fighter with an unshakable mindset and superior technical skills, ready to challenge Davis’ power and dominance.