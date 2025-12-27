Trending topics:
MLB

Cubs reportedly having extensive talks with Scott Boras about a top available star

A new report reveals that Scott Boras has held not just one but multiple conversations with the Chicago Cubs front office about a player who is currently one of the most sought after free agents in Major League Baseball.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Baseball agent Scott Boras in New York City during Juan Soto's introduction with the Mets.
© IMAGO/NurPhotoBaseball agent Scott Boras in New York City during Juan Soto's introduction with the Mets.

The Chicago Cubs have signed a handful of players, but a new report highlights that the organization has held multiple conversations with Scott Boras regarding Alex Bregman. At this point, Bregman is strongly linked by several rumors to a potential move to Chicago, although no official agreement has been reached.

The report comes from Bruce Levine and was shared on X by Michael Cerami. “The Cubs have had many conversations with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman,” Levine said. Cerami added that Levine noted that, according to people close to Bregman, the interested teams include the Cubs, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks.

This is not the first report tying Bregman to the Cubs, nor is it likely to be the last. However, the fact that Chicago has spoken with Boras on multiple occasions suggests that the former Red Sox infielder, who was unable to play a full season due to a quad injury, may be closer to landing with the Cubs.

Advertisement

How much would the Cubs have to pay Bregman

According to a December 17 report by Mark Feinsand, Bregman is seeking at least a five-year contract. While the exact financial figure remains unclear, it is expected to be in a similar range to deals signed by players such as Pete Alonso, who secured a contract of the same length with an average annual value of $31 million.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Bregman earned $40 million per year last season with the Red Sox under a three-year contract. It was considered a favorable deal at the time, and he was expected to remain in Boston from 2025 through 2027. However, following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB season, Bregman opted out of the contract and entered free agency.

It is also worth remembering that a recent report linked Bregman to a different city far from Chicago. That report was particularly strong, with an insider suggesting it could be a matter of hours before he signs a contract in a city where he has long wanted to live.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Robert Lewandowski blames ‘mistranslation’ for past tension with Lionel Messi over 2021 Ballon d’Or
Soccer

Robert Lewandowski blames ‘mistranslation’ for past tension with Lionel Messi over 2021 Ballon d’Or

Is Darius Garland playing tonight, Dec. 27, for Cavaliers vs Rockets?
NBA

Is Darius Garland playing tonight, Dec. 27, for Cavaliers vs Rockets?

NY Mets met with coveted free agent as battle for Tatsuya Imai’s talents continue with the Phillies
MLB

NY Mets met with coveted free agent as battle for Tatsuya Imai’s talents continue with the Phillies

Cubs sign new pitcher amid Tatsuya Imai battle with Phillies, NY Mets
MLB

Cubs sign new pitcher amid Tatsuya Imai battle with Phillies, NY Mets

Better Collective Logo