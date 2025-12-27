MLB Rumors: NY Yankees confident Cody Bellinger won’t bolt to NY Mets, rival teams

The New York Yankees continue to move through a high-stakes offseason, and few storylines carry more intrigue than the future of Cody Bellinger. With rival teams circling and memories of recent defections still fresh, the situation has drawn close attention inside and outside the Bronx.

Last winter reshaped the New York baseball landscape, as the New York Mets aggressively pulled key talent away from their crosstown rivals. That context alone has fueled speculation that Bellinger could be the next headline name to cross borough lines, especially with the Mets again searching for outfield reinforcements.

However, that narrative lost momentum this week. According to a new report, the Yankees’ internal outlook on Bellinger remains notably calm, signaling a confidence that contrasts sharply with the anxiety many fans still feel.

Are the Yankees truly unconcerned about losing Bellinger?

That confidence was reinforced by veteran MLB insider Jon Heyman, who addressed the situation directly while discussing the Yankees’ offseason priorities. “The Yankees have made him their priority and seem pretty confident that, unlike superstar Juan Soto, he won’t skip to Queens,” Heyman wrote, pushing back on the idea that the Mets pose a serious threat in this pursuit.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees slides into home plate to score a run. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Which other teams could complicate the picture?

While the Mets may not be the Yankees’ primary concern, competition still exists. Heyman noted that both the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest, giving Bellinger no shortage of potential suitors if talks with New York stall.

As the offseason continues to unfold, the next few weeks will determine whether that confidence is justified, or whether another familiar rivalry delivers an unexpected twist.