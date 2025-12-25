Cody Bellinger’s reported demands create tension and draw strong criticism amid NY Yankees, NY Mets rumors

Cody Bellinger is giving a lot to talk about in MLB free agency. On the heels of a comeback year with the New York Yankees, the 2x All-Star is drawing interest from several teams, including the Bronx Bombers’ crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

However, the first baseman is taking his time to make a decision, something that may not necessarily benefit him. In fact, the Yankees and Mets have already engaged in a battle for a former Philadelphia Phillies player as an alternative to Bellinger.

Recently, a report suggesting Bellinger’s mind-boggling demands created tension and drew strong criticism towards his agent, Scott Boras. During a recent episode of his podcast Nothing Personal, former MLB executive David Samson blasted Boras.

“You have to know that Boras is ridiculous. He’s unreasonable. He doesn’t make sense. He’s actually an industry joke,” said Samson, who was president of the Miami Marlins from 2002 until September 2017. “Scott Boras is out there somewhere asking for an insane amount of money and getting bailed out by older owners or newer owners, or anyone who somehow is subject to his spell.”

Cody Bellinger playing for the Yankees.

A retracted report on Bellinger’s contract demands

Barry M. Bloom of Forbes raised eyebrows by reporting that Bellinger was seeking an eight-year contract worth an impressive $400 million. Bloom eventually said to consider his report retracted due to a petition from Boras, who denied his client was expecting those figures. However, the agent didn’t provide a number.

“Scott Boras said my report about Bellinger asking for $400m was ‘nonsense’ and asked me to retract it. In immense respect to him and our decades-long relationship and despite my very credible source, consider it retracted. He didn’t give me a replacement figure,” Bloom wrote on X.

Regardless of Boras’ comment to Bloom, Samson continued to call out the agent, saying that Bellinger isn’t worth that kind of money. “Bellinger is absolutely delusional if he thinks he is a $50 million dollar player. He can’t be under any analysis,” Samson added.

“No matter the ridiculousness fed by Boras. No matter what his free agent binder looks like, selling Bellinger to all these teams. There is no argument to be made anywhere that Bellinger is a $400 million player. Say nothing of a $50 million player.”

Bellinger may have to choose between the New York teams

Turning 31 in July, Bellinger probably wants to seize this moment to land what could be the most lucrative deal in his career, and perhaps the last big paycheck before Father Time catches up to him.

It may come down to choosing between the Yankees and Mets. On one hand, there’s his last team, where he shined last season; and on the other, the Yankees’ city rivals. Luke Weaver and others didn’t have a problem in switching the Bronx for Queens though, with the Mets clearly enjoying any opportunity to land a former rival.

Only time will tell us if Bellinger’s decision comes down to money, or if his ties to the Yankees or the sporting aspect and the chances to succeed play a role in his decision. And we’ll also find out whether his contract demands turned out to be that astonishing.