Lions HC Dan Campbell could make drastic decision ahead of 2026 NFL season

The Detroit Lions had one of the best offenses in the NFL the last few years. However, as their offensive coordinator left, a new one was appointed by Dan Campbell this season and it just didn’t click the same.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there is a possibility and it “could make a lot of sense” for the team to bring a new offensive coordinator to take the role of John Morton. Morton failed to deliver on Ben Johnson’s level and the Lions suffered because of it.

Dan Campbell is a no non-sense coach and will do whatever it takes to win. After all, the Lions are too talented to not be able to have a top three offense in the NFL. The Lions went from first in scoring offense (33.2 ppg) in 2024 to fourth (28.9 ppg) in 2025.

The offense also suffered midseason changes

John Morton was given the playcalling duties at the start of the season but that role was taken away from him midseason due to offensive woes. Dan Campbell took the reigns from there.

John Morton might have his days numbered as OC of the Lions. Among this season’s most baffling things is how running back David Montgomery slipped on his production and how little they’ve used rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa. The offense needs another creative playcaller for 2026.

Defense should be on the spot too

Aaron Glenn also departed, so Kelvin Sheppard stepped into the defensive coordinator role. The Lions are the 23rd-ranked scoring defense in the NFL allowing 24.8 points per game.

With how vulnerable the defense has looked this year, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Dan Campbell looking for a new DC too. In the end, he wants to delegate and focus completely on how the game is played, instead of babysitting his coordinators every single game.