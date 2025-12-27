NBA Rumors: Warriors are exploring a blockbuster trade to pair Stephen Curry with a Mavericks star

The Golden State Warriors are off to an uneven start to the NBA season, and the margin for error continues to shrink as they try to maximize their championship window around Stephen Curry. Sitting in the middle of the Western Conference standings, the Warriors are actively exploring roster adjustments that could stabilize the frontcourt and raise their defensive ceiling, and one of their options is a Dallas Mavericks player.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Golden State have emerged as a potential suitor for Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis. Speaking on NBA on Prime, Haynes reported that the Warriors, who hold a 16–15 record and sit eighth in the West, have identified interior defense as a priority but face significant obstacles in pursuing the All-Star.

“I came on last week and told you what the Warriors were looking for,” Haynes said. “They want a rim-running big man who can protect the paint and be a lob threat. I was told they’re contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis as well, but Dallas was not that fascinated with what Golden State has on its books.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haynes added that any serious push for Davis would require additional assets or a third team. Golden State are focused on finding a defensive anchor at center for the second half of the season, a move that could ease the burden on Curry and Draymond Green as they attempt another championship run.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball.

Advertisement

Other potential options

Haynes has previously reported that the Warriors are evaluating more attainable athletic centers across the league. Among the names mentioned were Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton, and Robert Williams III, all of whom could address Golden State’s needs without forcing the franchise to sacrifice premium assets.

Advertisement

see also Unstoppable Nikola Jokic shines on NBA Christmas Day with Nuggets, sets multiple records

Those options may represent a more practical path, especially given Davis’ recent durability concerns. The Mavericks have dealt with extended absences from the veteran big man, most notably due to a lingering calf injury that has already cost him a significant number of games.

Advertisement

Davis’ numbers in Dallas

Despite the health questions, Davis remains one of the league’s most productive two-way bigs. The 32-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game for the Mavericks during the 2025–26 season.

He recently posted back-to-back 30-point performances against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets, underscoring his ability to dominate offensively. However, Davis suffered a groin injury on Christmas Day against the Warriors, an issue that is expected to sideline him for several games and further complicates any trade considerations.

Advertisement