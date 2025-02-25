Canelo Alvarez, in the final stretch of his legendary boxing career, finds himself at a pivotal moment. While a highly anticipated fight against Terence Crawford looms in September, his decision to face William Scull in May has sparked intense debate. Oscar De La Hoya, Canelo’s former promoter, has openly criticized the choice, questioning its impact on Canelo’s legacy and fan expectations.

The relationship between Canelo and De La Hoya has long been fraught with tension, marked by public disagreements and legal battles. Canelo’s recent partnership with Turki Al-Sheikh, the influential Saudi promoter, has only added fuel to the fire. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya did not hold back his thoughts on Canelo’s decision to fight Scull, an opponent many consider unworthy of the Mexican superstar’s caliber.

“I keep scratching my head,” De La Hoya said. “What are you doing? That’s all I do all night. Canelo,what are you doing?People want to see the big fights.They want to see Benavidez.”

De La Hoya emphasized that Canelo, in the twilight of his career, should focus on fights that captivate fans and solidify his legacy. He warned that avoiding high-profile matchups, particularly against David Benavidez, could tarnish Canelo’s reputation in the long run.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the first round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“10 to 15 years from now, are we going to say, ‘You ducked Benavidez, or you gave us the big fights with Benavidez?’” De La Hoya reflected, highlighting the potential regret Canelo might face if he fails to take on the toughest challenges.

Benavidez’s bold strategy to force the fight

David Benavidez, the undefeated super middleweight contender, has been relentlessly pursuing a fight with Canelo. Frustrated by Canelo’s reluctance to face him, Benavidez has devised a bold new strategy: moving up to the light heavyweight division to become the undisputed champion. “The only way I see this fight happening is me winning all the belts at light heavyweight,” Benavidez said on the Nightcap podcast.

Benavidez believes that achieving undisputed status in a higher weight class would make a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez even more compelling. “This would make the fight a hundred times bigger,” he said, confident that his success would force Canelo to take notice.

Will Canelo vs. Benavidez ever happen?

Despite Benavidez’s ambition, Canelo’s decision to face Scull remains a point of contention. Many fans and analysts see the fight as a missed opportunity to secure a legacy-defining matchup against Benavidez. However, Benavidez’s bold move to light heavyweight could change the dynamics, potentially pressuring Canelo to accept the challenge.

As the boxing world watches closely, the question remains: Will Canelo rise to the occasion and give fans the fights they crave, or will his choices in the final chapter of his career leave a lasting stain on his legacy?