Roy Jones Jr. issues warning to Gervonta Davis about a dangerous new rival in the lightweight division

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has been vocal about the current landscape of the sport, and he has a specific warning for WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

According to Jones Jr., Davis should keep a close eye on a rising world champion who has quickly made a name for himself and could present a serious threat to his reign. Jones Jr., known for his illustrious career across multiple weight divisions and for being one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of his era, has analyzed the evolving boxing scene—including the future of “Tank” Davis.

As Davis prepares to defend his title next month against Lamont Roach, Roy Jones Jr. believes there’s another champion who should be on his radar: Keyshawn Davis. The newly crowned WBO lightweight champion, who recently knocked out Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round, has taken the boxing world by storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roy Jones Jr.’s warning to Gervonta Davis

Jones Jr., who was present at Keyshawn Davis’ fight, didn’t hesitate to voice his thoughts on the young champion’s potential. Speaking to FightHype, he was asked whether Keyshawn could pose a challenge for Gervonta “Tank” Davis—his response was emphatic:

Chris Eubank Jr. of England takes part in the BOXXER Media Work Out with his coach Roy Jones Jnr ahead of his forthcoming fight with Liam Williams of Wales, at the Capitol Shopping Centre on February 02, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The bout takes place on Saturday 5 February 2022 at Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“Not just Tank. He’s a problem for everybody. Trust me, believe it. He raised his stock — I knew what he was already. You can tell from his amateur experience; he was a problem from the start,”Jones Jr. said. “You just have to know boxing to understand what he really is. He proved he’s exactly what we thought he was.”

Advertisement

see also Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. breaks down Canelo vs. Crawford: A fight that could go either way

Keyshawn Davis: A rising threat in the lightweight division

With his rapid ascent in professional boxing and his stunning knockout victory, Keyshawn Davis has become one of the most talked-about names in the lightweight division. His deep amateur background, as highlighted by Roy Jones Jr., gives him a solid foundation and a high boxing IQ.

Advertisement

His youth, skill, and newly acquired world title make him a dangerous opponent for any fighter in the division—including reigning champion Gervonta Davis. Jones Jr.’s warning only adds to the excitement surrounding the lightweight division, as boxing fans eagerly speculate about a potential Davis vs. Davis showdown.