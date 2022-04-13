Errol Spence Jr. will fight Yordenis Ugas at AT&T Stadium in a lightweight professional boxing event. Find out here when the fight will take place and how to watch it in the US.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Boxing Fight 2022

Errol Spence Jr will meet with Yordenis Ugas at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a welterweight championship unification boxing fight. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch this interesting boxing event in the US.

Unbeaten WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. competed for the United States in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. After becoming a professional, he established his worth by defeating Kell Brook and winning the IBF welterweight championship.

Olympic bronze medalist and WBA Welterweight World Champion gold medalist, Julio Ugas had to beat Jamal James (UD 10), Bryan Perrella (TKO 4), Thomas Dulorme (UD 10), and Ray Robinson (TKO 7) to earn himself a long-deserved championship shot.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas: Date

The lightweight professional boxing event between Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the US.

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

The boxing fight between Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas will be broadcast on Showtime PPV in the United States.