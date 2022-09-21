Venezuela and Iceland will face-off at the BSFZ-Arena for a international friendly matchup. Find out how to watch or live stream free this international game in your country.

Venezuela vs Iceland: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

Venezuela and Iceland will face-off at the BSFZ-Arena in the city of Maria Enzersdorf in Austria. Despite both teams didn't qualified to the 2022 Qatar World Cup, neither of them wanted to waste time. So, they will play in this international break to start a new journey for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Venezuela finished last at the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. However, under Jose Pekerman's management, Venezuela hope to be a competitive team for the next competition, especially for the Copa America, and then the Qualifiers.

On the other side, one of the most surprising teams in the last five years, Iceland are commited to be a competitive team for the upcoming competitions in UEFA. For example Iceland had their game cancelled. It was against Russia for the Nations League. Instead, they didn't want to waste time, and they will have an entertaining matchup.

Venezuela vs Iceland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Austria: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Iceland: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 12:00 PM

Venezuela vs Iceland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Austria: DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United States: Fox Soccer Plus