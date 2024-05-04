Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia made very interesting choices for their fight in Las Vegas.

Who are the singers that came out with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia?

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are ready to clash in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight title. Of course, music is a key part for the long awaited boxing showdown in T-Mobile Arena.

Manuel Mijares will kickoff things performing the Mexican national anthem before the fight. The 66-year-old star has had a spectacular career spanning over four decades.

However, one of the most anticipated moments is who will accompany both Canelo and Munguia on their way to the ring. Read here to confirm the choices of each fighter.

Who is performing in Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia?

Saul Canelo Alvarez chose Luis R. Conriquez as the singer who will walk with him toward the ring. He was born in Caborca, Sonora in 1996 and is one of the top exponents of Regional Mexican genre.

Alongside Peso Pluma, Conriquez is a leading voice in the famous corridos tumbados which have been a sensation worldwide. Thousands of Mexican fans will love this at Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Jaime Munguia has chosen Mexican pop band, Reik, as the perfect way to enter the fight. The music of Jesus Navarro, Julio Ramirez and Bibi Marin has shaped an entire young generation.