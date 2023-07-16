A few months ago, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years in what could be the start of a new dynasty in the NFL. The quarterback also took home his second MVP Award and, even with an ankle injury, delivered a performance for the ages to beat the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Even after last year’s defeat against Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican fighter is the man to beat. He’s getting ready to face Jermell Charlo on September 30.

Names like Patrick Mahomes, Canelo Alvarez or even Stephen Curry have one thing in common. The passion for golf. However, no one expected two stars could almost end up fighting.

Patrick Mahomes and Canelo Alvarez almost get in a fight

Patrick Mahomes and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez were part of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South. The celebrity event was spectacular and even Stephen Curry made a hole-in-one.

In a video which immediately went viral, Mahomes and Canelo where playing together in the same group and, suddenly, the quarterback hilariously challenged the boxer to a fight.

Canelo immediately responded by getting closer to Patrick Mahomes with both fists ready to deliver. In that moment, the franchise player of the Chiefs hesitates and starts to run back while both laugh. The episode was extraordinary and the NFL star acknowledged it on Twitter. “Y’all saw how far away I was.”