One of the most famous Mexican singers will make a special appearance in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia.

Canelo Alvarez is ready to fight Jaime Munguia in a very special weekend with Cinco de Mayo looming. It’s a massive showdown at Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight title.

As is often the case in these spectacular boxing events, one of the big questions for thousands of fans is who will sing the Mexican national anthem. In recent years, Canelo has always been known for choosing tremendous surprises before his fights.

Danna Paola took the stage in his most recent combat against Jermell Charlo and, when he faced John Ryder, Peso Pluma was the favorite to step into the ring, although Saul Alvarez decided in the end to support another great talent, Beto Vega.

Who is singing the Mexican anthem in Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia fight?

Manuel Mijares is the artist chosen to sing the Mexican anthem in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia. He is 66-years old with an impressive career as pop star and king of ballads.

Mijares was born in Mexico City. His grandparents were Spanish immigrants who arrived at the port of Veracruz and his mother was the key factor for him to choose music.

In 1997, Mexico was paralyzed to witness one of the famous weddings in that country’s history when Mijares got married to Lucero. The top two singers of that era captured massive TV ratings, but, in 2011, they filed for divorce.

During the last decades, Mijares has been an icon of Latin American music with songs like Baño de Mujeres, Soldado del Amor, No Hace Falta, Para Amarnos Mas, Corazon Salvaje and El Privilegio de Amar. The star has sold more than 25 million records worldwide.