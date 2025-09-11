Former NBA star shares his honest thoughts on Hubert Davis

Hubert Davis enters the 2025-26 NCAA season carrying a lot of pressure after another disappointing campaign. They only made it to the first round of the 2025 NCAA tournament, where the Ole Miss Rebels sent them home 71-61.

North Carolina posted a 23-14 record, the third-best they have registered under Davis (29-8 in 2023-24 and 28-10 in 2021-22) in four seasons. The Tar Heels haven’t made the Final Four since 2022 and fans and analysts are starting to grow frustrated with the lack of evolution.

The program remains one of the best in the country, but the recent lack of success and evolution, while Kansas, Kentucky, and their archrivals Duke are adapting to the new era of college basketball, has raised eyebrows among fans.

Former NBA star backs Hubert Davis ahead of 2025-26 NCAA season

Former New York Knicks point guard Raymond Felton, a North Carolina alumn, shared his thoughts on Davis, his former college teammate. In an appearance on the “TarHeel247 – A UNC Basketball” podcast, Felton reminded people what is expected from UNC coaches every year.

“The expectations is to win. That’s every year,” Felton explained. “I think Hubert is doing an amazing job. He gets a lot of [criticism], but that comes with being a Carolina coach. You’re going to get everybody’s best game every night, so there’s no room for error.”

Moreover, he disagreed with those who call for Davis to be fired, adding that the coach is very passionate about the program.

“Can he be better? Yes. But to say it’s his fault and he needs to be fired, I can’t agree with that,” Felton said. “This is his livelihood. He’s passionate about Carolina. We’ve got to respect that.”

The upcoming season might be crucial for Davis’ future in front of one of the most storied college basketball programs of all time.

