Maple Leafs make final decision on Craig Berube and Brad Treliving’s job security after firing Marc Savard

What was once believed to be a match made in heaven has turned sour. Craig Berube has seemingly lost control of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ locker room during the 2025–26 NHL season, and his job may now be up in the air.

No matter what they do, the Maple Leafs can’t stop the bleeding. Mired in a three-game losing streak, Toronto is leaving no stone unturned. After firing assistant coach Marc Savard, the buzz around The Six has far from quieted down. Instead, many believe Berube or Brad Treliving—perhaps even both—could be next in line if the struggles continue.

However, according to reports from an NHL insider the Buds have already made up their minds on what to do with Berube and Treliving.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs made a bench change Monday night — removing Marc Savard, who was in charge of the power play — and, according to multiple sources, the coaching/managerial changes stop there. GM Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube are not on the firing line,” insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet.

Maple Leafs have bigger concerns

While fans in The Six have grown sick and tired of the on-ice product put on display by Berube’s Maple Leafs, the issues don’t begin and end at the head coaching job.

Instead, there are several factors behind the Buds’ struggles. An injury-riddled season may be one of them, but it offers little excuse for such an embarrassing NHL campaign.

Through 35 games, the Maple Leafs sit last in the Atlantic Division with 35 points. At this stage last season, Toronto had 44 points and was in second place in the division.

Matthews’ struggles

Among the main sources of headaches in Hogtown is Auston Matthews’ production. The three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner has looked a gear off during the 2025–26 NHL campaign. At first, many believed it was just a slump, but its persistence may signal that something more is going on with the Leafs’ captain.

Through 30 games, Matthews has scored 14 goals. Coming off a career-low 33-goal campaign, the concern in Toronto is growing, as he is currently on pace for 38 goals this season—which would rank as the fourth-lowest total of his NHL career.

