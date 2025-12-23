NY Mets reportedly exploring trade for 3-time All-Star after Jeff McNeil deal

The New York Mets continue to reshape their roster as one of the most active teams of the offseason, and their latest move could open the door to another high-profile addition. New York traded longtime infielder Jeff McNeil to the Oakland Athletics on Monday, marking yet another significant change for a team undergoing a notable transformation.

McNeil’s departure followed a series of roster shifts that have altered the Mets’ core over the past two months. The club also traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo earlier in the offseason, while Pete Alonso signed with the Baltimore Orioles and closer Edwin Díaz joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, leaving multiple holes across the lineup.

Shortly after McNeil was dealt, reports emerged suggesting the Mets may already be exploring options to address the vacancy in the infield. According to MLB insider Francys Romero, “With Jeff McNeil gone, the Mets are believed to be exploring Ketel Marte, or at least discussing him in trade talks, per an industry source,” a report that immediately drew attention across the league.

Why Ketel Marte fits the Mets’ needs

Marte remains one of the most accomplished second basemen in baseball and brings a résumé that includes three All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger Awards, and the 2023 NLCS MVP honor during Arizona’s run to the World Series. His switch-hitting ability and postseason experience would provide immediate stability to a Mets lineup that has lost several veteran contributors this winter.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks spits as he hits a RBI double. C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

The 31-year-old also offers defensive versatility, having logged time at both second base and in the outfield, which could appeal to a Mets front office focused on roster flexibility as it reshapes the team for 2026.

Arizona’s position and trade outlook

Although Marte signed a six-year, $116.5 million extension with the Diamondbacks in April and expressed a desire to remain in Arizona long-term, the organization has reportedly listened to inquiries this offseason. Arizona has also emerged as a surprise suitor for Alex Bregman, signaling a willingness to explore multiple roster paths.

For now, any potential deal involving the Mets appears to be exploratory rather than imminent. Still, with several lineup gaps to address and the offseason far from over, New York’s interest in Marte underscores its intent to remain aggressive as it looks to retool for the upcoming season.

