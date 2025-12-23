Trending topics:
NY Mets overhaul roster as MLB exec blasts last season’s clubhouse: ‘It was a disaster’

The New York Mets are overhauling their roster this offseason as a rival MLB executive reportedly described last season’s clubhouse as “a disaster,” underscoring the team’s push to reset its culture and overall dynamics.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jeff McNeil, recently traded to the Oakland Athletics, takes the field during his final season with the Mets.
The New York Mets are undergoing a significant roster overhaul as part of an effort to reset both performance and clubhouse dynamics. The recent trade of longtime second baseman Jeff McNeil to the Athletics signals the front office’s determination to make a fresh start for the 2026 season.

This offseason, the Mets have already parted ways with three key homegrown players: Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo, moves that reflect a broader strategy aimed at reshaping the team’s core and culture.

With their trade of Jeff McNeil to the Athletics on Monday, this offseason the New York Mets have parted with three homegrown fixtures — Pete Alonso in free agency and McNeil and Brandon Nimmo in trades,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote.

Rivals critique Mets’ past clubhouse

One rival executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, was blunt about the team’s prior environment and told Rosenthal and Sammon: “What they’ve done tells you how big a (expletive) show their clubhouse was. The guessing is over. It was a disaster.”

David Stearns

General manager David Stearns of the Mets celebrates in the locker room. John Fisher/Getty Images

Stearns aims for cultural reset

Though some may question the severity of the prior issues, scouts and insiders agree that Stearns is actively trying to redefine the clubhouse dynamic. “Whether or not the issues were as bad as that executive suggests, one longtime National League scout said it’s obvious that president of baseball operations David Stearns is making a concerted effort to shift the clubhouse culture,Rosenthal and Sammon added.

