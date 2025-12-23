George Kittle provides major injury update following 49ers’ MNF victory

The playoffs are now a reality for the San Francisco 49ers, and their Monday Night Football win over the Colts opened the door for three other teams to clinch a postseason berth. George Kittle was one of the night’s standout performers, though he was unable to finish the game at full strength.

Midway through the second quarter of the game, the TE suffered a scare when one of his ankles appeared to get caught in the turf while running a route. Defensive coverage and the artificial surface were among the factors that may have contributed to the setback.

“My concern level? I don’t think it’s a high-ankle sprain, so we’ll take it one day at a time and go from there,” Kittle said during his press conference. “It happened in the second quarter. I feel like I got hip dropped, ankle got stuck in the grass or the turf, the cork turf, really weird field.

“Tried to tape it up, went in in the third quarter, really got worse from there. If I can’t run very fast or plant I think it’s better to have other tight ends in there making plays.”

George Kittle’s season in the Bay

George Kittle continues to be a vital asset for the San Francisco 49ers’ offense this season, showcasing his elite playmaking ability and reliability. With 52 receptions for 599 receiving yards, he has consistently moved the chains while maintaining a solid average of 11.5 yards per catch.

Furthermore, his 7 touchdowns highlight his efficiency as a premier red-zone threat, proving once again why he remains one of the most dominant tight ends in the league.

The race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed

The San Francisco 49ers control their own destiny in a high-stakes race for the NFC West and the conference’s top seed. Currently battling the Seahawks, Rams, Eagles and Bears for positioning, San Francisco will look to capitalize on its final two games at Levi’s Stadium.

By hosting both the Bears and the Seahawks at home, the 49ers have a golden opportunity to leapfrog their rivals and secure home-field advantage for the postseason.

