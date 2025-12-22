FIFA confirms good news for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr ahead of transfer window

Al Nassr had received troubling news in recent days ahead of the upcoming season, a development that effectively left them without room to operate in the transfer window and limited their ability to add reinforcements around Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

That situation changed after new clarification from FIFA. According to Fabrizio Romano, FIFA officially cleared Al Nassr of any irregularities, confirming the club now fully complies with regulations and is once again eligible to register new players.

The registration ban that had affected the Saudi Pro League side was permanently lifted, and the case was formally closed. The sanction dated back to an unresolved financial dispute linked to a past transfer, which had prevented Al Nassr from registering new signings despite being active in the market.

That issue was fully resolved after the club met FIFA’s requirements, removing all remaining restrictions. The ruling represents a significant boost for Al Nassr, which continue moving forward with their sporting and recruitment plans ahead of 2026 and can now operate normally in upcoming transfer windows.

A title celebrated by Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Al Nassr are scheduled to play in the 2025–26 AFC Champions League Two against Al Zawraa SC. Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to feature in that match and is projected to return for the Saudi Pro League clash against Al Okhdood Club on Saturday, December 27.

While waiting to rejoin domestic competition, Ronaldo still had reason to celebrate success linked to the club. Although he had not yet lifted an official title with the men’s team, he did celebrate silverware achieved by another Al Nassr squad.

The Riyadh-based club’s women’s team won the Women’s Premier Challenge Cup after defeating Al Ahli 2–0 in the final, securing the trophy and drawing attention across the organization.

Ronaldo acknowledged the achievement on social media, reacting with applause emojis on his official X account. The club responded by thanking him for his continued support, as the Portuguese star remains focused on the objective of capturing his first official title with Al Nassr, a goal that now appears more attainable with transfer restrictions removed.