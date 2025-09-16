Trending topics:
John Calipari gets emotional when talking about Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns and John Calipari will always share a special bond.

By Ernesto Cova

Ahead of his second season as the Arizona Razorbacks men’s basketball team, college basketball legend John Calipari paid a special visit to Lexington to celebrate one of the best players he coached at the University of Kentucky. 

On Friday night, Karl-Anthony Towns also returned to Lexington to receive a major honor from his alma mater. Towns, who played 30 games with the Wildcats, in which he averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.3 blocks per game, was inducted into the Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame.

Many accompanied the New York Knicks star in this special occasion, including his former coach, who had words for Towns after the ceremony. Calipari was there with his family and coaching staff to honor the veteran center. 

John Calipari celebrates Karl-Anthony Towns on social media 

After everything was set and done, Calipari shared a message on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to celebrate Towns’ contribution to the program he led from 2009 through 2024. 

“So happy for Karl and his family on his Hall of Fame induction! Ellen and Brad got to attend the induction and I just made it up with Kenny to celebrate with them after! Proud of you Karl and so glad we could be here to support and celebrate with you! Karl’s family, Kenny, Ellen, and Brad at dinner!” he said.

Towns and Calipari are facing new challenges this year after the 2024 offseason in their respective competitions brought major changes to their careers. While they went their separate ways, the love between them is still there. 

