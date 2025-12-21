Inter Miami reportedly preparing $5 million move to bring back key Argentine teammate for Lionel Messi

The roster build for Inter Miami ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season is beginning to take shape. After outlining several key decisions for the upcoming year, the Fort Lauderdale club is already moving forward with the next phase of its rebuild, focused on assembling a squad capable of competing for every major trophy alongside Lionel Messi.

Following the contract renewal of Luis Suarez and the recently confirmed signing of Sergio Reguilon, Inter Miami are now turning their attention to internal roster decisions. Club executives are prioritizing continuity, especially among players who were already part of the squad last season.

One of those players is Baltasar Rodriguez. According to reports from DIRECTV Sports, Inter Miami are actively working to retain the Argentine midfielder and are negotiating with Racing Club over a permanent transfer valued at approximately $5 million. The move comes after the club declined to trigger the initial purchase option due to Rodriguez’s limited playing time last season.

If Rodriguez remains in Fort Lauderdale, his challenge will increase significantly. Under head coach Javier Mascherano, the midfielder must earn a consistent role in the starting lineup, a task that will require both improved performances and greater tactical adaptability within a competitive squad.

Baltasar Rodríguez #11 of Inter Miami

Poor numbers for Baltasar

That responsibility begins with increased minutes. During the most recent season, Rodriguez logged 1,176 minutes across 25 appearances, producing three goals and three assists, all of them in MLS play. While the numbers are modest, the club believes his profile still fits its long term vision if his involvement grows.

Another familiar name from Messi’s past could arrive

Beyond Rodriguez and the strong Argentine presence already in the locker room, Inter Miami are also monitoring a potential defensive reinforcement with a direct connection to Messi. According to TNT Sports, the team led by Mascherano is targeting an experienced center back for 2026, with Marcos Rojo emerging as a priority candidate.

Although Rojo’s contract with Racing Club runs through June 2026, the defender has an option to depart at the end of the current year. Now 35, Rojo joined Racing in mid 2025 after his stint with Boca Juniors, and Inter Miami are evaluating a possible move as part of their long-term defensive planning, with familiarity and leadership weighing heavily in the decision process.