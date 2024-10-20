Trending topics:
NCAAF: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes major admission after loss against Bulldogs

After Texas Longhorns' first loss in the NCAAF, QB Quinn Ewers reflects on team's struggles against Georgia Bulldogs.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns walks off the field after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesQuinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns walks off the field after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 30-15 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

This weekend in NCAAF the Texas Longhorns achieved their first loss of the season. In what was expected to be a tough matchup, the team, led by Steve Sarkisian, fell decisively to the Georgia Bulldogs, 30-15. After the game, Quinn Ewers shared his thoughts on the outcome.

The team, previously undefeated with six consecutive wins and fresh off a victory against Oklahoma, couldn’t replicate their earlier performance and suffered a decisive loss to Kirby Smart’s squad.

After the game, feeling the disappointment of not securing another victory, Quinn Ewers spoke to the media and made it clear regarding the team’s performance: “We didn’t start obviously the way we want it to,” QB stated. “We definitely did not play our game today.”

The Longhorns struggled to counter Georgia’s attacks, finishing the first half without any points. Not only that, but they failed to gain even 50 yards in the first two quarters.

Ewers current injury status

One of the main factors during the game against the Bulldogs was the situation of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and the oblique injury he’s been dealing with for weeks. While it’s uncertain if this was a key factor in the loss, he didn’t appear to be at 100% during the game.

According to Dennis de la Pena on X, the quarterback was clear about his health status after the game: “It’s there a little bit, but I feel like that’s how injuries go. It’s not a big issue or anything like that,” Ewers stated.

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns throws the ball during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

What’s next for the Texas Longhorns

  • vs Vanderbilt, October 26th
  • vs Florida, November 9th
  • vs Arkansas, November 16th
  • vs Kentucky, November 23rd
  • vs Texas A&M, November 30th
