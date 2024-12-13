MLB News: The reason why Juan Soto didn't reached out to former Yankees teammates was revealed

Juan Soto was asked multiple times during free agency whether he had spoken to any of his former New York Yankees teammates, but he consistently said no. Aaron Judge also addressed the matter in an interview, explaining that he wanted to give the Dominican outfielder space while he made his decision.

However, the truth behind Soto’s silence with his former teammates, with whom he spent the entire 2024 season in the Bronx, has now come to light. According to USA Today MLB columnist Bob Nightengale, Soto had changed his phone number.

Nightengale reported on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account (@Bnightengale) that Soto had switched numbers to avoid the flood of calls he was receiving during free agency. The good news is that Soto has reportedly started reaching out to his former teammates to reconnect.

While there’s no official word yet on the details of those conversations, it’s likely that in the coming days or weeks, one of Soto’s former Yankees teammates might open up about what they discussed with the newly-signed Mets star, who inked a 15-year contract.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Juan Soto #22 after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Who Will Be Soto’s New Teammates?

With the New York Mets, Soto will now share the field with players like Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and likely Pete Alonso—if the Mets manage to re-sign him. Most of them have considerable experience with the team.

What Position Will Soto Play with the Mets?

Soto will likely play in the outfield, just as he did with the Yankees. It remains unclear who he will replace, but it’s probable that he’ll take over in right field, a position recently held by Starling Marte, according to Baseball Reference.