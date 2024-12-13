NBA News: Famous rapper claims Lakers need to make changes, takes a subtle dig to Rob Pelinka

Snoop Dogg, a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers supporter for years, is growing frustrated with the team’s lack of moves in the NBA offseason. Recently, he voiced his opinion that the Lakers need to make adjustments, also calling out franchise’s General Manager Rob Pelinka for the lack of action.

The Lakers didn’t make many moves during the offseason. In fact, the only addition was Christian Koloko, who joined through a two-way deal, alongside rookie draft picks Bronny James and Dalton Knecht. This is why Snoop Dogg believes the team needs a change, as it’s practically the same roster as the previous season.

“I think we need to make some changes,” Snoop Dogg said during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take. “We brought back the exact same team from last year. No disrespect, but that ain’t gonna cut it. We need to make some moves and move some people around… make some adjustments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite Snoop’s concerns, reports indicate the Lakers are pursuing Jonas Valančiūnas, Washington Wizards center, in hopes of making a trade. Additionally, rumors are circulating that the Lakers might be eyeing free-agent guard Markelle Fultz.

Advertisement

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg calls out Rob Pelinka

Alongside his calls for roster changes, Snoop also directed some criticism at Rob Pelinka, urging him to take action and make the necessary trades. “Come on, man, make some moves, some adjustments,” he said. “There’s people out there that we can have on our squad, and you just gotta make that decision that it’s time to make that move because, as Lakers fans… y’all are on the clock.”

Advertisement

see also NBA News: LeBron James and coach JJ Redick explain his absence before second missed game for the Lakers

He didn’t stop there, adding, “Y’all got to hurry up before we end up cussing y’all out, going all one like we normally do,” he continued. “Right now we’re on television being very professional, but on Instagram, y’all can get it.”

Lakers insider sees LeBron and Davis’ trade unlikely

Amid the ongoing trade rumors surrounding LeBron James, Lakers insider Jovan Buha believes a trade involving the two superstars is highly unlikely. “It’s highly unlikely. Historically, the Lakers aren’t a franchise that likes to rebuild,” Buha said. “Each year, the objective is the same, no matter how ludicrous it seems from the outside: Win a championship.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buha went on to note that both James and Anthony Davis are committed to making things work in Los Angeles. “There is also the matter of what James and Davis want,” he continued. “James just re-signed six months ago. Davis signed an extension last year. Things escalate quickly in the NBA, but indications thus far have been that both superstars want to figure this out and make it work in Los Angeles. Unless that changes, the Lakers aren’t going to decimate their status as one of the more star-friendly organizations in the league by coldly trading James or Davis.”