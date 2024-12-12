NCAAF News: Bill Belichick confirms former Cleveland Browns HC as his first hire at UNC

The college football world has been revolutionized with the arrival of Bill Belichick as the new head coach of the UNC Tar Heels. The former New England Patriots coach is already planning his NCAAF project and has confirmed the first addition to his staff, a former Cleveland Browns member.

Belichick is one of the most legendary coaches in football history, having won six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He will now look to put his stamp on the Tar Heels following the passing of Mack Brown, the winningest coach in program history.

At 72, Belichick wants a serious project. Before accepting North Carolina‘s offer, he handed over a 400-page manual on how to build a better program, and the Tar Heels gave him a five-year contract he couldn’t refuse. Now those demands are starting to take effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first hire of Belichick in the Tar Heels

Belichick’s first hire at UNC is none other than former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, who will be a member of the Tar Heels’ staff in Chapel Hill. The information was confirmed by the former Patriots head coach at his introductory press conference at North Carolina.

Advertisement

Freddie Kitchens, the first hire of Bill Belichick in the Tar Heels

Advertisement

Kitchens has been with the North Carolina program since 2023. Following the departure of former head coach Mack Brown he had been named interim head coach, so his profile will serve, in the first instance, as a liaison for Belichick to have full knowledge of the workings of the Tar Heels.

Advertisement

see also From Belichick to Lombardi: Ranking the 14 NFL head coaches with the most Super Bowl titles

What did Belichick say about his new role as head coach at UNC Tar Heels?

Belichick was enthusiastic about his new role within the North Carolina program and presented himself to the press on Thursday afternoon. “I didn’t come here to leave. I’ve always wanted to coach in college football. It just never really worked out. Had some good years in the NFL, so that was fine. It’s great to come back home to Carolina and come back home to an environment I grew up in,” declared the Tar Heels’ new coach.

Belichick and Tar Heels could lose an important player for next season

Belichick’s cycle at North Carolina hasn’t even begun yet, but already some moves on the program’s roster are becoming known, and the Tar Heels’ new head coach could be losing a key piece on offense. Wide receiver Kobe Paysour plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal to leave UNC, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Advertisement