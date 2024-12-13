2026 World Cup: Neymar makes major announcement about his return to Brazil national team

The past two years have been challenging for Neymar Jr. After missing the decisive stages of the 2022-23 season with Paris Saint-Germain due to an ankle injury, he departed the French club for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. However, his move did not go as planned, with a serious knee injury sidelining him just five games into his stint. Now, as he works to regain fitness, Neymar has his sights set on a grand comeback: representing Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

“Obviously, the World Cup is the goal for all players,” Neymar said in a preview of his interview with RMC Sport, set to be published on Sunday. “I’ve already played it three times, and I obviously want to make the fourth,” the 32-year-old forward added.

Neymar’s history with the World Cup has been bittersweet. He made his tournament debut in 2014 as Brazil’s star player on home soil, but a quarterfinal injury against Colombia ended his campaign prematurely. Without him, Brazil suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subsequent World Cups brought little solace. Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals at both Russia 2018, falling 2-1 to Belgium, and Qatar 2022, where they lost on penalties to Croatia after a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Despite these setbacks, Neymar remains determined to make a fourth World Cup appearance. He acknowledged that his journey back to the national team begins with rebuilding his form at Al-Hilal. “I need to be focused on that, prepare well here and have that medium-term objective after getting back into shape here at my club,” he explained.

Advertisement

Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts after being injured during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Uruguay and Brazil at Centenario Stadium on October 17, 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Advertisement

Neymar’s Al-Hilal struggles

Since joining Al-Hilal, Neymar’s appearances have been limited. A serious knee injury sustained during a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in September 2023 sidelined him for nearly a year. After returning, a subsequent muscle issue in November added to his challenges. To date, Neymar has played just seven games for Al-Hilal, recording one goal and three assists.

Adding to his woes, Al-Hilal excluded Neymar from their Saudi Pro League roster for the 2024-25 season to free up a spot for foreign players. While reports suggest Al-Hilal may revise their roster to include Neymar, his eligibility currently extends only to the AFC Champions League Elite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar chosen by Messi’s attacking teammate for naturalization to play for Argentina

With his contract in Saudi Arabia set to expire in just over six months, Neymar’s path forward remains unclear. The forward’s ability to regain competitive form will depend heavily on securing playing time in official matches. For now, the road back to the pinnacle of international soccer is a challenging one, but Neymar’s determination to represent Brazil in 2026 is unmistakable.