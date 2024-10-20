Trending topics:
NCAAF News: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik makes big admission after win over Virginia

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik made a few key admissions following the home win over Virginia, which marked the team’s fifth ACC victory.

Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Columbia, South Carolina.
By Richard Tovar

Cade Klubnik and the Clemson Tigers are celebrating their fifth ACC win after a 48-31 victory over Virginia, but the quarterback was critical of himself and admitted to making a few mistakes after the game.

In his postgame comments, after throwing for 308 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, Klubnik acknowledged he wasn’t fully satisfied with some of his throws, including an interception.

“I’m pretty upset about a couple of my throws today. Some days you aren’t on it. I’ll look back at it and figure out why. At the end of the day it’s mechanics, but I’m not worried about it at all. I know the strength of my accuracy that I lean on, I’m not afraid to trigger and make any throws.”

Despite his self-criticism, Klubnik praised his teammates, saying, “We still put up 500-something yards and many points. That’s what’s really special about our team and about our crew—you’ve got to lean on the guys around me, the offensive line, and those receivers making great catches.”

A Special Day for Cade Klubnik Against Virginia

During the game against Virginia, Klubnik tied a Trevor Lawrence record for throwing multiple touchdowns in six straight games, a feat Lawrence achieved during the 2020 season. At this point in the season, both quarterbacks have the same stats: 21 total touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

In the 48-31 win over the Virginia Cavaliers, Klubnik completed 25 of 35 passes, with three touchdowns and one interception, for a 65.7% completion rate. It was another game for Klubnik with over 300 passing yards and more than 8 yards per attempt.

Richard Tovar

