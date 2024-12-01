NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day issues strong self-criticism after loss to Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes wrapped up their regular season in the NCAAF with an unexpected loss, which ended in a controversial finish. Head Coach Ryan Day was far from satisfied with his players’ performance, delivering a blunt message to the media about his feelings following the tough defeat to the Michigan Wolverines.

“Certainly, we’re embarrassed by the fact we lost. But there’s prideful guys on this team that weren’t just going to let that happen,” the head coach expressed to the media, making it clear how he felt after the 13-10 loss at home.

In a closely contested matchup, the team led by Sherrone Moore managed to edge out their rivals, securing a narrow victory for Michigan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Buckeyes’ most recent outing marked their second loss of the season under the leadership of Will Howard, who guided his team to 10 other victories, securing a spot in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) pass during the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding the game’s final moment

Following the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State, the game unfortunately ended in controversy as the visiting team attempted to plant a flag at midfield, an act that clearly upset the Buckeyes players.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Ryan Day reflects on Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan with a powerful message

Regarding the incident, Ryan Day stated that he didn’t see the details of what transpired between both teams, although he believes he has a general idea of what happened. “I don’t know all the details of it,” he stated.

However, “these guys were trying to plant a flag on our field, and our guys weren’t going to let that happen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Howard shares his thoughts after the loss

Will Howard, the talented quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, didn’t have his best performance and expressed his regret over the loss at home in front of the fans. After the game, the QB spoke with the media and made his feelings about the matchup clear.

Advertisement

“Bottom line is we lost. And it hurts, man. I can’t say it enough, I’m sorry to Buckeye Nation. But, listen, we still got things ahead of us. And we can still run the table and win a national championship. I think at the end of the day, that’s what you have to focus on, and that’s got to keep us going. Because this one hurts like hell,” Howard stated.