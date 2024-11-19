Quinn Ewers shines both on and off the field, excelling as the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns while building a fortune fueled by NIL deals that place him among the top college athletes. Check out his current net worth.

Quinn Ewers, the young Texas Longhorns star, has captured attention not only for his talent on the field but also for the impressive value of his personal brand. Also, he has joined the ranks of the most influential players in the NCAA.

The quarterback has amassed a considerable fortune through endorsement deals linked to NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) regulations, which allow college athletes to monetize their popularity.

From his days at Southlake Carroll High School, he has proven to be a football prodigy. After an initial stint at Ohio State, his move to Texas not only strengthened his athletic career but also opened significant doors for his future.

What is Quinn Ewers’ net worth?

Quinn Ewers, the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, has an estimated net worth of approximately $1 million, according to sources like Sportskeeda, Essentially Sports and College Net Worth.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to a game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024. (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

His wealth primarily stems from lucrative Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) agreements, a common revenue stream for college athletes in the early stages of their careers, including peers like Arch Manning.

Although Ewers has been among the highest-earning college athletes, competition from players like Shedeur Sanders and Arch, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, has reshaped the landscape of college football finances.

Ewers’ financial success is closely tied to his performance on the field, where his leadership with the Texas Longhorns has propelled the team to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

As of October 2024, the star player ranks 5th among college football players in NIL valuation and 8th on the NIL 100 list, according to a combined analysis by On3, Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda.

What is Quinn Ewers NIL?

Quinn Ewers’ NIL valuation is estimated at $2.2 million, bolstered by significant deals that constitute the bulk of his income. These partnerships include major brands like Dr. Pepper, Hulu, Hey Dude Shoes and Panini America.

Quinn Ewers during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Early in his career, he signed a $1.4 million NIL contract with GTSM and has endorsed products such as jeans and energy drinks. His largest agreement to date is with Holy Kombucha, which provided him with cash and equity stakes.

In August 2021, he secured his second most notable sponsorship with Rickart Automotive. By February 2022, he expanded his portfolio with Leaf Trading Cards and, shortly after, with Fortnite, a global gaming sensation.

Throughout 2022, he continued to attract high-profile endorsements, adding Lucchese Bootmaker, Sonic, Metabilia, Wrangler and Aston Martin Dallas to his roster, as On3.com and Sportskeeda reported.

Quinn Ewers’ endorsements through the years

2024

New Era

Athletic Brewing Company

Dr. Pepper

Hulu

Nicholas Air

EA Sports

Texas One Fund

2023

Texas One Fund

Arnold & Itkin LLP

7-Eleven

HEYDUDE Shoes

C4 Energy

Beats by Dre

Ryl Tea

Panini America

Octane Football

“An Evening With Quinn Ewers”

Vanguard Volkswagen

2022

Sonic

Lucchese Bootmaker

Metabillia

Wrangler

Golfinity

Aston Martin Dallas