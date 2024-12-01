NCAAF News: Ryan Day reflects on Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan with a powerful message

In a hard-fought, emotional contest, the No. 2 Ohio State fell to the Michigan Wolverines 13-10, marking their second loss of the season. Despite the setback, Ohio State is still bound for the College Football Playoff (CFP), yet questions loom large. In the post-game press conference, head coach Ryan Day did not shy away from responsibility, openly discussing the team’s struggles, execution, and emotional aftermath.

The Buckeyes’ offense, which had shown flashes of brilliance throughout the season, struggled to establish rhythm. Day admitted, “We struggled to run the ball in this game… In order to win, you’ve got to be able to run it, and we weren’t able to do that.” Turnovers and missed field goals compounded the challenges, as the offense sputtered at critical moments. The coach acknowledged the need to re-evaluate.

In discussing missed field goals by kicker Jayden Fielding, Day expressed compassion but acknowledged the impact. “I’m not there right now… We’ve got a locker room full of guys who were just devastated,” he said, praising the team’s effort while lamenting the missed opportunities. He added, “The overall execution wasn’t good enough, especially on offense.”

Amid the frustration against Michigan, Day remained focused on the need for balance in all facets. “You can’t just abandon the run. You have to be able to control the ball… You try to be smart about it,” he explained, hinting that tactical adjustments may not have been executed well enough.

Ryan Day: “We Know What We’re Getting Ourselves Into”

Facing tough questions about the program’s future and growing fan unrest, Day didn’t flinch. When asked about the mounting pressure and expectations, he responded, “Everybody wants to win this game in the worst way… Nobody wants to win more than we do. It’s our number one goal every year.” He acknowledged the frustration but reaffirmed his commitment to the team’s long-term success.

When asked about the defense, Day was quick to praise their resilience. “The defense kept fighting their tails off… even though they wore down late.” He highlighted individual plays like Jack Sawyer’s goal-line stop, which gave the Buckeyes one last chance, though the offense couldn’t capitalize.

As for the post-game melee, Day expressed concern but understanding. “These guys were looking to put a flag on our field, and our guys weren’t going to let that happen.” While details were still emerging, his tone indicated that emotions ran high but that the team’s pride remained intact.

