NCAAF News: Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes major admission following victory over Penn State

After securing another win in the NCAAF, this time against Penn State, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day made his feelings clear following the important victory.

As the NCAAF slowly approaches the decisive stage of the season, one of the main contenders, the Ohio State Buckeyes, achieved a significant victory over Penn State. Head coach Ryan Day did not hide his joy at the end of the game and shared his feelings afterward.

Under the leadership of QB Will Howard, Ohio State secured a crucial victory with a score of 20-13, bringing their current record to seven wins and just one loss, that being a narrow defeat against the Oregon Ducks by just one point.

Ryan Day, the leader of this team off the field, spoke with the media after the game, making it clear what this match meant for his Buckeyes: “We were at a crossroads,” the HC Day said, per The Athletic.

“This was a big game. We really didn’t want to publicly say that. We said that behind closed doors. This was a big game for us for a lot of reasons,” Ryan Day opened up after the game.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes is interviewed after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions 20-13 at Beaver Stadium on November 02, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Finally, the coach understands that this victory serves as a boost as they head into the final stretch of the season: “This is going to build us moving forward,” Day said, per ESPN. “For our guys to get this win is going to go a long way.”

Howard, the key player for this team

A close analysis of the performance of Ryan Day’s squad throughout the season clearly shows that the QB position has been well represented by the talented Will Howard.

The former Kansas State player threw for 182 yards, with two touchdowns caught by Emeka Egbuka and Brandon Inniss. In this way, he became a crucial component in securing the victory.

Will Howard, the key architect of his team’s win over Penn State, was also outspoken about his feelings: “We willed ourselves to win that game,” the talented QB told the press.

Quarterback Will Howard #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

What’s next for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

With the main goal of securing as many wins as possible, here are the four remaining games the Buckeyes will face as they approach the end of the season:

vs Purdue, November 9th

vs Northwestern, November 16th

vs Indiana, November 23rd

vs Michigan, November 30th