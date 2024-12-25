NCAAF News: Brother of NFL star transfers to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders knows better than anyone that football greatness runs in the blood. As his sons Shedeur and Shilo add on to the Sanders’ legacy in the gridiron, the Colorado Buffaloes continue to bring in top talents in the country. This time, the Buffs secured the brother of an NFL star.

Colorado is coming off an impressive season during Coach Prime’s second year at the job. After a frustrating 2023 campaign, the Buffaloes showcased their best self and were in the brink of making the Big 12 Championship.

While the Buffaloes gear up for the upcoming Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against the BYU Cougars, the school acquired an exciting talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Former USF defensive back Tawfiq Byard announced his transfer to the University of Colorado in Boulder. Tawfiq is the brother of NFL veteran safety Kevin Byard. Deion Sanders hopes Byard brings in some much-needed help for the Buffaloes’ secondary that struggled during the 2024 season.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during the two minute warning time out against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Tawfiq Byard explains decision to join Buffaloes

The sophomore safety enters Colorado from USF, where he put on a strong campaign. Going after bigger challenges in college football, Byard opted for the Buffaloes over offers from LSU, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

“Time to win the Natty,” Byard told On3. “The defensive coordinator Rob Livingston we speak the same language. He’s an NFL guy who coached a lot of good safeties. Also the staff Coach Prime hired. They make you feel welcomed and loved. To the academic people to Coach Prime himself everyone was welcoming.”

With his transfer to Colorado, Tawfiq Byard has three years of eligibility remaining and will aim to make a name for himself while following in the footsteps of his brother, Kevin.

Kevin Byard’s accolades

Byard was a third-round selection by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since, Byard has been named twice to the NFL’s first All-Pro team. He spent seven years in Tennessee, prior to a one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He is currently playing for the Chicago Bears, after signing a two-year contract worth $15 million during the 2024 offseason.

