Andy Reid continues to cement his legend as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. The Kansas City Chiefs now have a 15-win season after an impressive performance on the road, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a decisive 29-10 score with another superb performance by Patrick Mahomes. Additionally, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense managed to contain Russell Wilson even without the presence of their biggest star, Chris Jones.

However, Reid knows perfectly well that the road is still very long for the Chiefs with the Super Bowl in mind. For this reason, despite having nearly three weeks of rest, there is a clear message for the entire locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did the Chiefs clinch home-field advantage?

The Kansas City Chiefs secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs by achieving a 15-1 record. Despite the Bills holding the tiebreaker, they can no longer catch up to them in the final stretch of the season.

The Chiefs could rest their starters against the Denver Broncos and then enjoy another two weeks without action. In light of this potential lack of rhythm, Andy Reid was very clear with his players.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

“We know that our work isn’t done for sure. We’re going to celebrate this, but we’re going to get right back on it. We’ve got a good Denver team that we’re going up to play. We’ve got the playoffs coming up. So, we’ve got to make sure that we stay sharp throughout here. I think the bye week will definitely help with some of the guys that are banged up. It will help to get guys back and freshen up a little bit. I think it will positive for us. The important thing is that we continue to get better and not flatten off. Not go backwards, but, keep climbing.”