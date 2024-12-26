Patrick Mahomes was once again the great leader of the Chiefs in an impressive 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They got three victories in just eleven days. As a consequence, the star quarterback has achieved the first major goal for his team: home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“It shows the toughness of the team. We got better as the games went on. The guys are mentally and physically tough. We played some really good football teams. Some hard fought battles and the guys came away with three wins. Getting that No.1 seed is important. It’s like winning a playoff game. I was happy to get that done. We have some guys banged up. It’s going to be nice getting guys healthy. This was super important.”

Now, the Kansas City Chiefs can rest their players for nearly three weeks to prepare for what will be an uphill battle as they aim to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Can the Chiefs win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently favorites to win the Super Bowl, ahead of other contenders such as the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens, the Detroit Lions or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes admitted that, after overcoming many injuries throughout the season, the Chiefs are finally healthy and, most importantly, peaking at the right time. That could be the difference for a championship run.

“That’s what you want to do (peak at the right time). Obviously, we feel like we can continue to get better and better. Offensively, we’re playing our best football at the end of the year and getting guys healthy. We’re excited for it. We’re going to keep working. This isn’t the end. This is just the beginning. We’ll continue to work to get even better as we go into the playoffs.”