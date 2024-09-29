Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Lakers' star LeBron James reacts strongly to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith TD catch

After an incredible TD by Jeremiah Smith for the Ohio State Buckeyes in a NCAAF game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the situation and shared his feelings.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Matías Persuh

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is known for his passion for sports beyond basketball. This time, he seized the opportunity to share his thoughts on an incredible catch that resulted in a touchdown by Jeremiah Smith, which helped the Ohio State Buckeyes secure a victory over the Spartans in the Big Ten of the NCAAF.

The matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans was closely contested until the emergence of WR Jeremiah Smith, whose key plays shifted the momentum. Smith had a 19-yard touchdown run and made a spectacular one-handed, 17-yard catch for a score in the second quarter, helping the 3rd-ranked Buckeyes pull away and rout Michigan State 38-7 on Saturday night.

One of the most memorable plays of the game—and likely the tournament so far—featured the WR, who not only left the fans in the stadium in awe but also caught the attention of sports stars like LeBron James.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t miss the opportunity to react to such an incredible play, using his official X (formerly Twitter) account to express his feelings about Smith’s performance: “JEREMIAH SMITH!!!! MAN KNOCK IT OFF!!!! MY GOODNESS O-H..”

LeBron James reaction

@KingJames

Advertisement

Ohio State was leading 17-7 with just 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter when Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard delivered a swift pass to Smith. Smith turned and made an outstanding one-handed grab before stepping into the end zone.

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns\&#039; Arch Manning

see also

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns" Arch Manning

Advertisement

Ryan Day shared his thoughts on the current state of Buckeyes

While the Ohio State Buckeyes achieved a significant victory over the Michigan State Spartans thanks to a stellar performance by Smith, not everything is coming up roses for the team.

After the game, head coach Ryan Day made it clear about his team’s performance and the level they have been showcasing in this competition.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel good about anything,” Day said after the game, according to a post from Dave Holmes. “Nobody should feel good about anything.”

Ryan Day Ohio State

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-up before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on September 28, 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

  • Iowa – October 5th
  • Oregon – October 12th
  • Nebraska – October 26th
  • Penn State – November 2nd
  • Purdue – November 9th
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns' Arch Manning
College Football

NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns' Arch Manning

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong message after 34-41 defeat to Alabama, Kalen DeBoer
College Football

NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart issues strong message after 34-41 defeat to Alabama, Kalen DeBoer

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6
Premier League

Manchester United vs Tottenham: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 6

NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer sends big warning to SEC rivals after win over Georgia
College Football

NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer sends big warning to SEC rivals after win over Georgia

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo