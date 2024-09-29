NCAAF News: Lakers' star LeBron James reacts strongly to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith TD catch

After an incredible TD by Jeremiah Smith for the Ohio State Buckeyes in a NCAAF game, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James weighed in on the situation and shared his feelings.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is known for his passion for sports beyond basketball. This time, he seized the opportunity to share his thoughts on an incredible catch that resulted in a touchdown by Jeremiah Smith, which helped the Ohio State Buckeyes secure a victory over the Spartans in the Big Ten of the NCAAF.

The matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans was closely contested until the emergence of WR Jeremiah Smith, whose key plays shifted the momentum. Smith had a 19-yard touchdown run and made a spectacular one-handed, 17-yard catch for a score in the second quarter, helping the 3rd-ranked Buckeyes pull away and rout Michigan State 38-7 on Saturday night.

One of the most memorable plays of the game—and likely the tournament so far—featured the WR, who not only left the fans in the stadium in awe but also caught the attention of sports stars like LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star didn’t miss the opportunity to react to such an incredible play, using his official X (formerly Twitter) account to express his feelings about Smith’s performance: “JEREMIAH SMITH!!!! MAN KNOCK IT OFF!!!! MY GOODNESS O-H..”

Ohio State was leading 17-7 with just 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter when Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard delivered a swift pass to Smith. Smith turned and made an outstanding one-handed grab before stepping into the end zone.

Ryan Day shared his thoughts on the current state of Buckeyes

While the Ohio State Buckeyes achieved a significant victory over the Michigan State Spartans thanks to a stellar performance by Smith, not everything is coming up roses for the team.

After the game, head coach Ryan Day made it clear about his team’s performance and the level they have been showcasing in this competition.

“I don’t feel good about anything,” Day said after the game, according to a post from Dave Holmes. “Nobody should feel good about anything.”

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-up before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on September 28, 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan.

What’s next for the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Iowa – October 5th

Oregon – October 12th

Nebraska – October 26th

Penn State – November 2nd

Purdue – November 9th