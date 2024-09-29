NCAAF News: Steve Sarkisian faces crossroads following impressive performance by Longhorns' Arch Manning

The Texas Longhorns continue to astonish both fans and critics in the NCAAF, dominating Mississippi State in their SEC opener without hesitation. Now, the challenge falls on head coach Steve Sarkisian, who must decide what to do regarding Arch Manning and the starting role for the next game.

After failing Ewers’ fully recover from his injury, the head coach once again placed Manning on the field, who delivered another impressive performance for his team, securing yet another victory. He threw 26-for-31, amassing 324 yards and two touchdowns.

Once the game concluded with the Longhorns sealing a decisive 35-13 victory over their opponent, it was none other than Sarkisian who spoke with Inside Texas about the dilemma he will face regarding the starting quarterback position for the next matchup and the advantage of having so much talent in such a critical position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“What a luxury to have a player of his caliber as our backup quarterback. We have two great players. We were able to get through this without having to put Quinn (Ewers) out there, and now he’s got two more weeks to get himself healthy for the second half of the season.”, Sarkisian said.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts on the sideline in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

The Longhorns are steadily marching forward

The Texas Longhorns are proving to be a tough, formidable team with strong technical skills. With Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers as the main architects of this impressive performance, Steve Sarkisian’s squad is emerging as serious contenders in their conference.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Tim Tebow makes bold statement on Longhorns" Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian

This time, the opponent was none other than Mississippi State, which struggled to keep up with Manning’s impressive performance, ultimately falling 35-13. The Bulldogs join a long list of victims that includes Colorado State, Michigan, UTSA, and ULM.

Advertisement

The next matchup will be on October 12, when the Longhorns, after two weeks of rest, take on Oklahoma in what promises to be an exciting game.