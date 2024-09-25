NCAAF News: Rival HC makes something clear about Texas’ Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns are ranked as the best team in the nation, according to the AP Top 25 college football. The Horns will look to extend their perfect record to 5-0 as they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 28th. The Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby made something clear about Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers, though the Longhorns have not made their call on the starting quarterback yet.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs reach the toughest slate on their schedule as they will face college football powerhouses Texas and Georgia in consecutive weeks. Jeff Lebby knows this streak could make or break their team. The Bulldogs are 1-3 and their future seems unpromising as they embark on their SEC schedule. Although the starting QB for the Longhorns on Saturday remains unknown, Lebby has made something clear about both young talents in Sarkisian’s QB room.

“Regardless of who the QB is going to be, both those guys have the ability to run the offense the way Sark wants them to,” Lebby said, via Sports Illustrated. “Arch did some really good things. You listen to what Sark said after the game and he’s talking about Arch and just the experience part of it and learning from some of the mistakes maybe he had inside the game. That’s what playing the position is all about.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lebby addresses the Horns’ defense

The Texas Longhorns have the best QB room in the NCAA. However, that alone is not enough for a team to be deemed the best in the nation. The Longhorns are a unit in every side of the ball. While Manning and Ewers may draw all eyes, the roster is stacked and Lebby knows the Bulldogs cannot take that for granted.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the NCAA Football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

“They’ve been incredibly dominant in all three phases. Defensively, they’re as good as there is in America, giving up five points a game. Offensively they’ve got this incredible amount of skill, they’re playing really good up front.”

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Arch Manning Longhorns teammate sends a special message to Chiefs new star

Chance to make a statement

Mississippi State is going through a rough patch, and though the forecast doesn’t look any brighter for the next two weeks, the chance to pull off an upset is enough to have players and fans hyped. Lebby knows this next game against Texas could be just what the doctor ordered for the crestfallen Bulldogs.

Advertisement

“It’s like we talked about as a group, what an unbelievable opportunity for us to see how we’re going to respond. Our guys, they had energy on the practice field today. They’re frustrated, disappointed without a doubt, but our energy, our toughness, our effort and our focus is about us. We’re going to continue to focus on those things and get ready to roll.“