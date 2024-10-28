NCAAF News: Michigan QB Davis Warren makes honest take on his performance this season

The Michigan Wolverines got a much needed win against rival Michigan State Spartans on the back of a strong game from QB Davis Warren. After the triumph on the Paul Bunyan Trophy contest, the senior year player made a sincere admission on his performance.

Davis Warren got off to a shaky start to his first season as a starter in college football. After J.J. McCarthy’s departure, the Wolverines counted on Warren to lead the program, but his struggles caused the team to go in a QB spiral. So far this year, Michigan has started three different players under center.

Warren hopes the victory over Michigan State helps him consolidate his place at the top of the depth chart. The QB completed 13 of 19 passes, throwing for 123 yards and a touchdown. Though not mind-blowing, that performance allowed the team to secure a vital victory in Ann Arbor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Wolverines’ offense is run-first, therefore, having the QB play a clean game with no costly mistakes is crucial for the program as they develop a gameplan that is primarily ground-oriented. After the game, Warren made a sincere admission on his season, so far.

Davis Warren #16 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 24-17 at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Advertisement

“From those first two games, I feel like 90 percent of what I did was good,” Warren stated, per On3. “But playing quarterback is 100% of the plays, so you gotta be on it 100% of the time, which took to heart. It was something that I had to work on, and I think that was something that I did a good job in camp of and got away from a little bit.“

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Michigan star Donovan Edwards sends big message to QB Davis Warren

Michigan gears up for defining test against No. 1 Oregon

Up next, the Wolverines will host the Ducks that enter the game ranked on first place in the country. The debuting Big Ten program boasts an 8-0 record (5-0 in league play) and look to deliver a statement win at the Big House. Michigan has already hosted a top-3 opponent this season and it was a tough loss as the Texas Longhorns beat them by double digits.

Advertisement

Michigan is no longer the feared team that won the NCAA National Title earlier this year. The QB and HC are gone, and with them is the key to their system. This season is a defining campaign for the Wolverines’ identity as they navigate cautiously through the turbid waters of the Big Ten.

Michigan and Oregon will square off on November 2nd at 3:30p.m. ET in front of a packed out Michigan Stadium.

Advertisement