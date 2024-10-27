NCAAF News: Michigan star Donovan Edwards sends big message to QB Davis Warren

Reigning National champions Michigan Wolverines got back to their winning ways with a triumph over rival Michigan State Spartans. After consecutive losses in the road, Michigan returned back home and put on a strong outing. Davis Warren had his first turnover-less game of the season and running back Donovan Edwards was quick to send him a strong message after the game.

Davis Warren, and the Wolverines QB room has had a rocky start to the college football season. Since J.J. McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh’s departure, the team has missed their key pieces to the puzzle and has looked far from their January 2024 version. Fans in Ann Arbor have already watched three different quarterbacks take the reins, but none have yet proven to be a bona fide QB1.

U-Mich got back in the win column with a 24-17 victory over the Spartans and hoisted the Paul Bunyan Trophy in front of a packed out Big House. Donovan Edwards made something clear about Warren after the close-call triumph against the in-state rivals during the NCAA‘s’ week 9.

“I truly respect and I appreciate him, and he deserved the game that he had, and especially being able to get his start back, to be able to lead this team to victory,” Donovan Edwards said. “I think that if you go through a lot of adversity… adversity defines who you are, and this guy right here didn’t flinch, not one bit.”

Davis Warren #16 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Y’all better stop counting him out, man, because he’s shown time and time again that he overcomes adversity in his personal life and in the football world, that he’s always going to overcome adversity. So I’m proud of him, man, and stop questioning him.”

Michigan continues to dominate rivalry

The first time the Wolverines and Spartans met in a gridiron was on 1898, Michigan won and hinted at what would be the main theme of this rivalry. A lopsided dominance in favor of Ann Arbor’s program. The game has been played uninterrupted since 1945.

The Wolverines own the overall record in the “Great Lakes State” matchup. All-time Michigan has defeated Michigan State 78 times, while the Spartans prevailed in 35 games. They have had five games end in a stalemate.

The Spartans last triumph was in 2021, the U-Mich currently holds a three-game win streak in one of the country’s most classic matchups.

