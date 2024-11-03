NCAAF News: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin sends encouraging message to his team after win vs Arkansas

Ole Miss, a serious contender in the NCAAF, crushed Arkansas, and head coach Lane Kiffin knows that his team is at its peak performance this season.

Ole Miss‘s performance this season in the NCAAF couldn’t be better. After their dominant win against Arkansas on the road, they reached seven victories, solidifying their status as serious contenders. Following the victory, head coach Lane Kiffin delivered a clear message to his team about what lies ahead.

The Rebels have only three games left, but their coach is confident that they can make history this season and achieve as many wins as possible as they head toward the finish.

Such is Kiffin’s enthusiasm about their current performance that, after the dominating 63-31 victory over Arkansas, the head coach informed his players that if they secure any more wins during this stretch of the season, they could become one of the best teams in the league.

“Hey, stop making the mistakes so you can show the country you’re one of the best teams in the country, because you really are when you play well,” Kiffin told the team, per CBS Sports. “We’re two plays … not two miracle plays, we’re two very normal plays away from being undefeated and the (No.) 1, 2 or 3 team in the country.”

Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels talks with Jaxson Dart #2 (L) while Antwane Wells Jr. #3 (C) looks on in the first quarter during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Regarding the mistakes made in the matchup against the Razorbacks and looking ahead, Kiffin was clear: “We got plenty of time to figure that out. It’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday,” Kiffin stated to the press. “I hope our players enjoy this. I hope our fans enjoyed us, for a place and a team (Arkansas) that’s given us a lot of problems. I hope they’re happy for a few days. Have some joy, fans.”

The importance of his QB’s strong performance

Undoubtedly, the Ole Miss Rebels‘ impressive performance this season in the NCAAF is largely attributed to one of their most talented players on the roster, quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While it’s a time of great excitement and joy following the dominant victory over Arkansas, Dart kept a level head after the game, acknowledging in his conversation with the media that new challenges await them week after week: “Walking off the field, we all understand what’s to come next week,” the quarterback said.

Dart’s outstanding performance concluded with a total of 515 yards and six touchdowns. His offense, a true powerhouse against the Razorbacks, racked up an astonishing 694 yards.

Jaxson Dart #2 of the Ole Miss Rebels warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

What’s next for the Ole Miss Rebels?

If Lane Kiffin’s dream of winning at least one of the three remaining games comes to fruition, it will be against one of these tough opponents that the Rebels still have to face:

vs Georgia, November 9th

vs Florida, November 23rd

vs Mississippi State, November 29th