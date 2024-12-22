If there’s one team that has performed exceptionally well this season in the NCAAF, it’s undoubtedly the Oregon Ducks. Led by Dan Lanning, the team was the only one to remain undefeated in the regular season, and one of the key factors behind this success has undoubtedly been their coach. His achievements have led many to label him as a potential future NFL head coach.

In a recent conversation with Zach Gelb, it was the coach himself who made his feelings clear about making the jump to the NFL and how he feels today coaching in Eugene. “You know, it used to be a goal of mine, it certainly did,” Lanning said.

“But I think at this point, everybody can realize that I’m not going anywhere. So I love what we have here. I have three young boys that love Eugene. We have a lot of unfinished business that we hope to handle, and I’m enjoying the ride. So this will be the place I’m coaching for a long, long time as long as I continue to do my job,” he concluded.

That being said, the coach, who is currently preparing for the upcoming matchup against Ohio State on January 1st in the Rose Bowl, made it clear that his immediate future lies in wearing the yellow and green colors, and he has no intention of leaving Oregon.

Wisconsin Badgers Vs. Oregon Ducks Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with his team as the Oregon Ducks seal the game with an interception late in the 4th quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 16, 2024.

Since his arrival at the program three years ago, Lanning currently boasts a record of 35 wins and just five losses, including conference titles in each of the last two seasons.

Lanning expressed his gratitude towards the Ducks

Since his arrival at Oregon, Dan Lanning has had the trust of the administration to take on his first experience as a head coach. While he had previous experience at other programs, such as Georgia as defensive coordinator, he took full control of the team upon his arrival in Eugene.

Due to this situation, Lanning expressed his gratitude to the program for trusting him and giving him the opportunity to grow as a coach, reaffirming his commitment to the Ducks moving forward.

“I still wake up and pinch myself that I get to be the head coach here,” Lanning told Zach Gelb. “And I’ll never take for granted that they gave me that opportunity. I probably wasn’t the most popular pick whenever that came out and it’s certainly been a blessing for me and my family. We’re just really grateful for that opportunity to get to coach here in a place that’s so special and it’s certainly exceeded my expectations.”

Lanning’s message to the Oregon fans

In the lead-up to a highly anticipated matchup for the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning sent a clear message to the fans, urging them not to leave a seat empty on game day and to make sure the entire Rose Bowl Stadium is painted green.

“One more day to secure your tickets to the Rose Bowl before our opponents have their chance to grab them! Let’s Paint it Green #RoseBowl #GoDucks,” Lanning stated via his X account @CoachDanLanning.