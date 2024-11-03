NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong message to QB Carson Beck, Georgia's offense

A win is a win. Or is it? The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Florida Gators 34-20 in the latest edition of the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party”. However, it was not pretty by any means for the Dawgs. After the game, head coach Kirby Smart sent Carson Beck, and rest of the offense, a strong message.

The Bulldogs’ offensive woes have held the team back considerably during the team’s last college football outings. Though 4-1 for the past five games, the Dawgs have struggled offensively and Carson Beck’s been on the eye of the storm lately. However, Smart has made his support clear and instead demanded the rest of teammates to aid the QB.

After yet another disappointing offensive performance. On a game in which the turnovers shot the team on the foot repeatedly, Georgia’s head coach issued a strong message to Beck and the rest of offensive players.

“He continues to grow and mature. He’s not perfect,” Smart told media after the game.” I think that he puts a lot of pressure on himself, and we got to to continue to help him. And the players around him have got to help him, because he’d probably have 12 or 13 completions in a row if the guys would get their signals and know what they’re supposed to do in the perimeter.“

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“I mean, he did some really good things. There’s things that go unnoticed. What he can’t do is throw the ball late over the middle, and we’ve got to do a better job protecting him. But the two plays that he would want back were late, scramble, throw-it-up plays. And to be honest with you, he hasn’t done that much, you know? He’s always been smart.“

The Bulldogs signal-caller completed 25 of 40 pass attempts, passing for 309 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Over the last five games, Beck has thrown 10 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Beck makes honest self-critic

Although the head coach believes Beck is not mostly to blame for the recent struggles, the QB himself has made it clear he is to be held accountable. After his third three-turnovers game of the year, Beck made a strong self-assessment.

“I think it really comes down to me at the end of the day,” Beck stated, via On3. “There are things that people around me can do to help. They did it tonight, I mean, go watch the film. I mean, a lot of it comes down to me, honestly. Just in my preparation, which I feel like I prepare well, but there’s just certain situations in games where maybe I try to make a play that doesn’t need to be made.“

Run game hindered Beck, according to Smart

During the NCAA‘s week 10 meeting with the Gators, the Bulldogs lost Trevor Etienne to a rib injury. Georgia’s RB room was already shallow heading into the game and the absence of their rushing leader only made things worse.

“But he also made some really good plays, and we’ve got to do a good job helping him around with the run game,” Smart said. “When we lost Etienne, it made it a lot tougher because we didn’t have as many backs. He relies on Etienne to take some of that pressure off of the run game.”