The Los Angeles Lakers secured another victory in the NBA regular season, but it was Anthony Davis‘s post-game comments that caught attention. Despite a strong overall performance, Davis struggled in the final quarter, prompting a candid message from his wife after the game.

LeBron James once again led the Lakers with a dominant display, recording 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists. His contributions were crucial in securing the win. Meanwhile, Davis played a significant role in JJ Redick’s game plan, although his scoring was uncharacteristically low with just 10 points. However, he compensated with 15 rebounds and 5 assists, showcasing his versatility on the court.

Reflecting on his performance, Davis acknowledged the impact of external feedback, including his wife’s critique. “I don’t want to say I’m frustrated,” Davis said when addressing his missed free throws.

“In the past, I’ve completely missed key moments, and my wife even called me once to say, ‘Rui saved you,’ which made me feel even worse. But at the end of the day, we’re still pushing forward as a team, and that’s what matters,” Davis added. His humility and willingness to improve highlight the Lakers’ collective focus as they continue their regular season campaign.

Davis’ free throw struggles: A mixed bag of performances

Anthony Davis has faced challenges at the free-throw line in recent games, especially during high-pressure moments. In a tough fourth quarter against the Timberwolves, the Lakers star made just 2 of 5 free-throw attempts, sparking fan criticism on social media. This marked the second game in the last five where Davis struggled in this department.

However, not all performances have been inconsistent. Against the Trail Blazers five games ago, Davis delivered a flawless 9-for-9 from the charity stripe while putting up 30 points. In his 40-point explosion against the Grizzlies, he converted 9 of 12 free throws, showcasing the dominant form fans have come to expect.

What’s next for Davis and the Lakers in 2024?

As the year winds down, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to strengthen their position in the NBA Western Conference before 2025. Their next test comes against the Detroit Pistons, a team steadily rebuilding and currently holding a 12-17 record. The Pistons are riding high after a statement win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, setting up an intriguing matchup.

Lakers fixture on December:

vs. Detroit Pistons – December 23 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Golden State Warriors – December 25 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Sacramento Kings – December 28 – NBA Regular Season

vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – December 31 – NBA Regular Season

