NCAAF News: Spartans HC Jonathan Smith sends strong message about Wolverines' rivalry

Michigan State Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith sent a powerful message on the rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines after heated clash.

Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Michigan State Spartans reacts during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
By Federico O'donnell

The state of Michigan has an area of 96,716 square miles and is the 11th biggest state in the country. However, whenever the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines meet on a football field, the state isn’t big enough for both of them. The hatred between both schools is never-ending. After a heated clash during the NCAA‘s week 9, Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith made a candid comment on the historic rivalry.

The Wolverines got the best of the Spartans when they last met in Ann Arbor. Michigan prevailed 24-17. Tempers flared and a fight broke out between the players at the conclusion of the match.

After the loss to their eternal rivals, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith offered a strong comment on the animosity between both schools.

“It’s passionate,” Jonathan Smith said, via On3. “Neither side likes each other and that’s why I go back to it’s pretty, pretty frustrating. Spoke to a little bit of the emotion of the game. That locker room, when I walked in after that game, this thing means something. It was frustrating. I actually told them that’s a good thing.”

Nate Carter #5 of the Michigan State Spartans plays against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Smith’s positive takeaway from loss

Losing is always hurtful. Losing to an old-time college football rival is much worse. It stings, the pain lingers , and that frustration can make-or-break any team. After the game, Smith walked into a tense locker room and he admitted some relief in witnessing the first-hand embarrasment and disappointment on his players.

“If I’d have walked into the locker room and these guys are just staring at their phones, we’d have problems. We didn’t have that. This thing was emotional, and that’s how we want to be playing the game.

Sink or swim

The Spartans’ season is heading south after their third loss in the Big Ten schedule. However, the team remains hopeful and will look to bounce back from this defeat. Much easier said than done, though. Up next, Michigan State will face No. 13 Indiana in Spartan Stadium. The Hoosiers enter the game with an 8-0 (5-0 Big Ten) record and look to stay on top of the conference standings.

