NCAAF News: Oregon HC Dan Lanning makes big admission on Michigan QB Davis Warren

No. 1 Oregon visits Michigan at the Big House on Saturday. Ahead of a crucial match for the top team in the nation, head coach Dan Lanning made a sincere admission on the Wolverines QBs, most specifically about the expected starter Davis Warren.

The Ducks will travel to Ann Arbor vying to stay undefeated in their debut Big Ten season. The team boasts an 8-0 record and looks to make a statement in a hostile away environment. Oregon has scored 30+ points in seven consecutive outings, while Michigan has only allowed 30+ points once this season in week 2 (against Texas). Therefore, one trend will come to an end when both teams square off.

Michigan is eager to turn their NCAA season around. The glory days from earlier this year are behind them, and fans are calling for better production from the program. Michigan’s offense has been commanded by three different QBs this season. Davis Warren returned to the starting lineup against Michigan State, and his performance in the win over the in-state rival seems to have cemented his spot as QB1—at least for now.

Ahead of a college football matchup that could easily turn into a “trap game” for Oregon, Dan Lanning has made a strong admission on Warren, and the Wolverines QB room.

“I think he (Warren) played well in the last game and I think getting in a rhythm and finding some consistency is probably important for them,” Lanning said, via On3. “It’s different based on who’s in the game. They’re both capable and they can win in different ways.”

Lanning on QB dispute in Michigan

Head coach Sherrone Moore has struggled to find the perfect QB match for the program. So far this campaign, the Wolverines have played three QBs under center: Davis Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle (who shockingly retired from college football this week). Lanning made a firm assessment on what each QB brings to the table ahead of the weekend’s matchup.

“They can throw the ball, obviously they do a great job of establishing the run game and that’s something that 10 (Orji) will bring in a little bit more as he comes in. But he’s also proven to have the ability to pass. So you have to prepare for a little bit more when you have to go against a team like this.”

Michigan QB retires

Third-year senior QB Jack Tuttle announced his retirement after sustaining his fifth concussion. Tuttle played in two games this season and threw 30 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

“Though closing this chapter is unfortunate, my passion for football will always be a part of me,” Tuttle posted on his social media. “I am committed to finding a different role in the game and plan to pursue a role in coaching.”