Colombia and Costa Rica are set to face off in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, we provide the probable lineups for both teams, including formations and the players expected to participate in this compelling encounter.

The two top-performing teams in Group D are set to face off. On one side are Luis Diaz’s Colombia, one of the main contenders for the title, who kicked off their 2024 Copa America campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Paraguay, thus obtaining 3 very important points to be leaders of the group.

Colombians now aim to secure their qualification for the next round against Costa Rica, the other team that started the tournament well. Although Costa Rica didn’t secure a victory, their 0-0 draw against Brazil was an impressive result, considering the strength of their opponent. The Gustavo Alfaro’s team is now hopeful about its chances of advancing.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia will go in search of a victory that will ensure their qualification to the next round of this Copa America 2024.

Colombia possible lineup: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Mina, Mojica; Rios, Lerma, Arias, Rodriguez; Duran, Diaz.

Costa Rica probable lineup

After their creditable draw against Brazil, Costa Rica will look for a positive result against Colombia that will help them keep alive the hope of qualifying for the next round.

Costa Rica possible lineup: Sequeira; Quiros, Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo, Lassiter; Galo, Bran, Aguilera; Zamora, Ugalde.